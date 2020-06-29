Dissecting Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDA) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDA) is -2.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.14 and a high of $138.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The LBRDA stock was last observed hovering at around $122.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.7% off its average median price target of $157.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.24% off the consensus price target high of $187.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 18.72% higher than the price target low of $149.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.10, the stock is -6.65% and -3.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 1.42% off its SMA200. LBRDA registered 19.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $122.56.

The stock witnessed a -7.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.12%, and is -5.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 179.14 and Fwd P/E is 55.17. Distance from 52-week low is 51.11% and -12.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $4.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.00% year-over-year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) Top Institutional Holders

328 institutions hold shares in Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA), with 12.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.80% while institutional investors hold 91.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 181.90M, and float is at 172.22M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 85.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.01 million shares valued at $214.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.58% of the LBRDA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 1.46 million shares valued at $155.97 million to account for 5.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FPR Partners, LLC which holds 1.16 million shares representing 4.40% and valued at over $124.63 million, while Ashe Capital Management, LP holds 3.88% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $110.0 million.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALONE JOHN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MALONE JOHN C sold 52,161 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $121.51 per share for a total of $6.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Liberty Broadband Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that MALONE JOHN C (Director) sold a total of 40,254 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $125.14 per share for $5.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52161.0 shares of the LBRDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, MALONE JOHN C (Director) disposed off 62,191 shares at an average price of $126.45 for $7.86 million. The insider now directly holds 92,415 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA).

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include B Communications Ltd (BCOM) that is trading 58.22% up over the past 12 months. RigNet Inc. (RNET) is -83.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 59.89% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 91050.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.23.