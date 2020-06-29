DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) – The 27.08% Upside Potential Remains

DXP Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) is -54.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.44 and a high of $43.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The DXPE stock was last observed hovering at around $18.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.89% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 17.14% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.23, the stock is -8.83% and 9.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -35.30% off its SMA200. DXPE registered -53.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.58.

The stock witnessed a 2.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.20%, and is -7.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 7.54% over the month.

DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) has around 2747 employees, a market worth around $312.28M and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.79 and Fwd P/E is 15.07. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.62% and -58.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DXP Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $271.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.50% in year-over-year returns.

DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) Top Institutional Holders

183 institutions hold shares in DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE), with 1.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.29% while institutional investors hold 85.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.71M, and float is at 16.25M with Short Float at 3.59%. Institutions hold 78.19% of the Float.

DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MANNES JOSEPH R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MANNES JOSEPH R bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $24.01 per share for a total of $24010.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1100.0 shares.

DXP Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Padgett Gene (SVP/Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 267 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $25.99 per share for $6939.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9076.0 shares of the DXPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, HALTER TIMOTHY P (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.25 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 36,486 shares of DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE).

DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) that is trading 1.54% up over the past 12 months. Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) is -49.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.17% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.6.