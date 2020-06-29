EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) makes -2.97% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE: NPO) is -31.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.04 and a high of $73.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The NPO stock was last observed hovering at around $45.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.58% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 27.35% higher than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.77, the stock is -3.54% and 2.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -18.88% off its SMA200. NPO registered -28.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.50.

The stock witnessed a -1.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.63%, and is -2.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $911.74M and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 93.03 and Fwd P/E is 23.72. Distance from 52-week low is 52.36% and -37.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EnPro Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $230.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 426.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.40% in year-over-year returns.

EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO), with 368.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.80% while institutional investors hold 97.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.60M, and float is at 20.15M with Short Float at 2.90%. Institutions hold 95.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.1 million shares valued at $122.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.10% of the NPO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.19 million shares valued at $86.61 million to account for 10.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gamco Investors Inc which holds 1.42 million shares representing 6.90% and valued at over $56.05 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.54% of the shares totaling 1.34 million with a market value of $53.12 million.

EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bower Steven R., the company’s SVP, Controller and CAO. SEC filings show that Bower Steven R. bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $48.18 per share for a total of $9636.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5975.0 shares.

EnPro Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Bower Steven R. (SVP, Controller and CAO) bought a total of 2,075 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $45.95 per share for $95337.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5775.0 shares of the NPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Macadam Stephen E. (Director) disposed off 11,261 shares at an average price of $67.26 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 227,388 shares of EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO).

EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graco Inc. (GGG) that is trading -6.02% down over the past 12 months. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is -9.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.42% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.35.