ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) is -14.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.64 and a high of $107.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The ESE stock was last observed hovering at around $80.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $88.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.56% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 5.4% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.46, the stock is -5.48% and -0.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -6.31% off its SMA200. ESE registered -0.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.67.

The stock witnessed a -4.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.39%, and is -1.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) has around 3012 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $788.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.23 and Fwd P/E is 25.25. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.85% and -25.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ESCO Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $174M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.50% year-over-year.

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Top Institutional Holders

294 institutions hold shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE), with 564.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.17% while institutional investors hold 99.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.99M, and float is at 25.47M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 97.63% of the Float.

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STOLZE JAMES M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STOLZE JAMES M sold 8,208 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $104.23 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22069.0 shares.

ESCO Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that STOLZE JAMES M (Director) sold a total of 11,792 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $104.08 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30277.0 shares of the ESE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, BARCLAY ALYSON S (Sr VP, Secretary & Gen Coun) disposed off 8,789 shares at an average price of $101.34 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 90,343 shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE).

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -9.43% down over the past 12 months. Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) is -30.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -44.56% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.43.