Here are the top Institutional holders of National Research Corporation (NRC) shares

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ: NRC) is -20.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.00 and a high of $71.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The NRC stock was last observed hovering at around $55.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.98% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -19.41% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -19.41% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.54, the stock is -5.70% and -2.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -5.37% at the moment leaves the stock -9.84% off its SMA200. NRC registered -4.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.38.

The stock witnessed a -3.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.53%, and is -4.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

National Research Corporation (NRC) has around 464 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $130.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.66. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.53% and -26.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (51.40%).

National Research Corporation (NRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Research Corporation (NRC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Research Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $32.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.00% in year-over-year returns.

National Research Corporation (NRC) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in National Research Corporation (NRC), with 11.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.26% while institutional investors hold 76.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.97M, and float is at 13.40M with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 40.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 3.02 million shares valued at $137.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.99% of the NRC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 1.07 million shares valued at $48.55 million to account for 4.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.86 million shares representing 3.43% and valued at over $39.27 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.90% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $33.25 million.

National Research Corporation (NRC) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at National Research Corporation (NRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Karas Kevin R, the company’s SVP Finance, CFO, Treas & Secy. SEC filings show that Karas Kevin R sold 13,576 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $57.95 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

National Research Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that MARTIN JOANN M (Director) sold a total of 23 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $60.00 per share for $1380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the NRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Amandla MK Trust (10% Owner) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $70.11 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 6,421,545 shares of National Research Corporation (NRC).

National Research Corporation (NRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) that is trading -2.99% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.16% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.51.