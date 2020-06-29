Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI) is -47.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.30 and a high of $32.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The HCCI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.87% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 18.2% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.36, the stock is -5.12% and -3.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -5.49% at the moment leaves the stock -31.39% off its SMA200. HCCI registered -37.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.35.

The stock witnessed a -7.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.19%, and is -8.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) has around 1322 employees, a market worth around $350.10M and $455.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.71 and Fwd P/E is 20.12. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.84% and -49.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $72.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.60% in year-over-year returns.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) Top Institutional Holders

145 institutions hold shares in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI), with 8.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.61% while institutional investors hold 103.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.24M, and float is at 14.74M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 65.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 2.88 million shares valued at $46.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.38% of the HCCI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.71 million shares valued at $27.78 million to account for 7.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.07 million shares representing 4.58% and valued at over $17.31 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $16.51 million.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Recatto Brian, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Recatto Brian bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $13.95 per share for a total of $48812.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that DeVita Mark (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 561 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $13.99 per share for $7848.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87087.0 shares of the HCCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, DeVita Mark (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 439 shares at an average price of $13.50 for $5927.0. The insider now directly holds 86,526 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI).

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) that is trading -48.99% down over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is 54.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.26% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.6.