Here is a breakdown of the Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) stock performance

Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) is 44.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.26 and a high of $35.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLCT stock was last observed hovering at around $32.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $12.27 for the next 12 months. It is also -170.66% off the consensus price target high of $12.27 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -170.66% lower than the price target low of $12.27 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.21, the stock is 21.10% and 42.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 37.91% off its SMA200. CLCT registered 60.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 37.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.48.

The stock witnessed a 49.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 109.39%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 6.08% over the month.

Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) has around 377 employees, a market worth around $276.97M and $78.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.40. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.45% and -6.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.60%).

Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Collectors Universe Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.90% this year.

Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) Top Institutional Holders

142 institutions hold shares in Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT), with 331.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.57% while institutional investors hold 72.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.99M, and float is at 8.94M with Short Float at 4.59%. Institutions hold 70.37% of the Float.

Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOYER ALBERT J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOYER ALBERT J sold 3,373 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $25.16 per share for a total of $84865.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61347.0 shares.

Collectors Universe Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that Orlando Joseph J (CEO) sold a total of 5,326 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $21.89 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28780.0 shares of the CLCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Wallace Joseph John (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,611 shares at an average price of $21.89 for $57155.0. The insider now directly holds 101,224 shares of Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT).

Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GameStop Corp. (GME) that is trading -21.48% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.6% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.4.