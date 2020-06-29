HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Track to Reach $20.00 in a Year

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) is -45.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.75 and a high of $27.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTBI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.68% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.63% higher than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.59, the stock is -8.43% and -3.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -4.70% at the moment leaves the stock -33.83% off its SMA200. HTBI registered -41.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.09.

The stock witnessed a -8.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.64%, and is -7.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) has around 505 employees, a market worth around $246.86M and $141.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.49 and Fwd P/E is 30.72. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.17% and -47.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $26.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.10% in year-over-year returns.

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI), with 1.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.19% while institutional investors hold 68.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.69M, and float is at 15.27M with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 61.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.24 million shares valued at $19.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.29% of the HTBI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Impax Asset Management Group Plc with 0.94 million shares valued at $14.93 million to account for 5.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.85 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $13.52 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.81% of the shares totaling 0.82 million with a market value of $13.03 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KENDALL LAURA C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KENDALL LAURA C bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $15.79 per share for a total of $94747.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16107.0 shares.

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Williams Richard Tyrone (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $14.35 per share for $28700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12107.0 shares of the HTBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Williams Richard Tyrone (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $24.07 for $48143.0. The insider now directly holds 10,107 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI).

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) that is trading -0.55% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 37.8% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.76.