Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) is 10.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.55 and a high of $54.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The NARI stock was last observed hovering at around $46.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.4% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.76% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.16, the stock is -3.00% and -1.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -1.21% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.71.

The stock witnessed a 10.32% gain in the last 1 month and is -2.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) has around 240 employees, a market worth around $2.29B and $71.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 561.43. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.24% and -14.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inari Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $13.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.30% this year.

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.51M, and float is at 30.55M with Short Float at 0.06%.

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 27 times.