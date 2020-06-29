MGPI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) Now

MGP Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) is -27.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.64 and a high of $69.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGPI stock was last observed hovering at around $35.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.32% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.0% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.34, the stock is -3.94% and -3.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -11.45% off its SMA200. MGPI registered -45.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.46.

The stock witnessed a -8.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.46%, and is -1.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $605.02M and $372.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.56 and Fwd P/E is 14.97. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.31% and -49.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGP Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $92.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year.

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) Top Institutional Holders

213 institutions hold shares in MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI), with 4.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.82% while institutional investors hold 142.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.01M, and float is at 12.70M with Short Float at 19.02%. Institutions hold 106.77% of the Float.

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seaberg Karen, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Seaberg Karen sold 4,471 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $38.41 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

MGP Ingredients Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Seaberg Karen (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $36.56 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the MGPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Seaberg Karen (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $37.51 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 227,117 shares of MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI).

MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -32.90% down over the past 12 months. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is -4.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.66% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 21.3.