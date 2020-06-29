New Big Money Means Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ: SONA) is -46.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.58 and a high of $16.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The SONA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.63% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.63% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.81, the stock is -12.53% and -9.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -6.38% at the moment leaves the stock -34.14% off its SMA200. SONA registered -41.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.33.

The stock witnessed a -15.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.18%, and is -9.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $213.38M and $118.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.89 and Fwd P/E is 6.50. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.23% and -47.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $20.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) Top Institutional Holders

153 institutions hold shares in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.47% while institutional investors hold 82.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.17M, and float is at 19.79M with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 75.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Castle Creek Capital Partners IV, LP with over 3.23 million shares valued at $31.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.28% of the SONA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.28 million shares valued at $12.6 million to account for 5.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) which holds 1.22 million shares representing 5.03% and valued at over $12.04 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 0.93 million with a market value of $9.12 million.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KABBASH CHARLES A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KABBASH CHARLES A bought 235 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $10.08 per share for a total of $2370.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12270.0 shares.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that KABBASH CHARLES A (Director) bought a total of 450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $10.69 per share for $4810.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42868.0 shares of the SONA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, KABBASH CHARLES A (Director) acquired 95 shares at an average price of $11.22 for $1066.0. The insider now directly holds 12,035 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA).

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -38.30% down over the past 12 months. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) is -35.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.0% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.36.