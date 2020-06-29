NL Industries Inc. (NL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

NL Industries Inc. (NYSE: NL) is -27.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.28 and a high of $5.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The NL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 28.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.85, the stock is -16.98% and -10.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -13.37% at the moment leaves the stock -19.53% off its SMA200. NL registered -31.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2549 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3158.

The stock witnessed a -7.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.38%, and is -19.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.12% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

NL Industries Inc. (NL) has around 547 employees, a market worth around $140.90M and $125.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.09. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.00% and -47.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

NL Industries Inc. (NL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NL Industries Inc. (NL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NL Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2.The EPS is expected to grow by 164.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year.

NL Industries Inc. (NL) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in NL Industries Inc. (NL), with 40.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 82.98% while institutional investors hold 63.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.76M, and float is at 8.26M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 10.84% of the Float.

NL Industries Inc. (NL) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at NL Industries Inc. (NL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hanley Bryan A., the company’s Vice President and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Hanley Bryan A. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $2.71 per share for a total of $2706.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

NL Industries Inc. (NL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -53.74% down over the past 12 months. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is -12.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.26% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 93090.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.67.