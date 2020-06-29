OP Bancorp (OPBK) Analysis & Forecast for June 2020

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) is -34.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.54 and a high of $10.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPBK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 15.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.76, the stock is 1.79% and 1.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -22.11% off its SMA200. OPBK registered -33.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.15.

The stock witnessed a 6.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.73%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

OP Bancorp (OPBK) has around 168 employees, a market worth around $99.98M and $59.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.14 and Fwd P/E is 8.89. Profit margin for the company is 25.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.02% and -37.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

OP Bancorp (OPBK) Analyst Forecasts

OP Bancorp quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $12.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.00% in year-over-year returns.

OP Bancorp (OPBK) Top Institutional Holders

102 institutions hold shares in OP Bancorp (OPBK), with 3.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.14% while institutional investors hold 70.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.49M, and float is at 11.89M with Short Float at 0.43%. Institutions hold 56.61% of the Float.