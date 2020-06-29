Positives for Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) as stock loss in recent trading

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) is -8.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.75 and a high of $48.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The UPLD stock was last observed hovering at around $33.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.67% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 11.7% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.67, the stock is -5.45% and 2.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -6.62% off its SMA200. UPLD registered -25.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.90.

The stock witnessed a -4.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.59%, and is -7.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) has around 832 employees, a market worth around $810.54M and $242.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.74. Profit margin for the company is -23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.45% and -32.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Upland Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $64.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -262.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.70% year-over-year.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in Upland Software Inc. (UPLD), with 4.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.15% while institutional investors hold 100.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.91M, and float is at 20.31M with Short Float at 18.11%. Institutions hold 84.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.5 million shares valued at $40.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.94% of the UPLD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CDAM (UK) Ltd with 1.47 million shares valued at $39.43 million to account for 5.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.14 million shares representing 4.52% and valued at over $30.69 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 4.03% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $27.38 million.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCDONALD JOHN T, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that MCDONALD JOHN T sold 8,062 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $34.15 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.71 million shares.

Upland Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 18 that Mattox Timothy (co-President & COO) sold a total of 9,835 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 18 and was made at $34.10 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the UPLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18, Hill Michael Douglass (CFO &Treasurer) disposed off 4,918 shares at an average price of $34.10 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 271,577 shares of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD).

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RealPage Inc. (RP) that is trading 13.11% up over the past 12 months. Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) is 33.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.71% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.81.