PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is -17.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.15 and a high of $79.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSMT stock was last observed hovering at around $59.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.82% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.82% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.62, the stock is 2.61% and 1.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -7.06% off its SMA200. PSMT registered 12.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.67.

The stock witnessed a 4.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.73%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $3.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.69 and Fwd P/E is 22.46. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.45% and -26.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PriceSmart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $693.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year.

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) Top Institutional Holders

273 institutions hold shares in PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT), with 6.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.95% while institutional investors hold 102.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.26M, and float is at 24.50M with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 82.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with over 4.07 million shares valued at $213.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.31% of the PSMT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.31 million shares valued at $173.81 million to account for 10.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 3.23 million shares representing 10.56% and valued at over $169.89 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.15% of the shares totaling 2.49 million with a market value of $131.03 million.

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Price Philanthropies Foundatio, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Price Philanthropies Foundatio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $42.22 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.18 million shares.

PriceSmart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that PRICE ROBERT E (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $42.23 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.23 million shares of the PSMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, PRICE ROBERT E (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $57.14 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 1,235,457 shares of PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT).

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 38.79% up over the past 12 months. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is -14.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.43% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.68.