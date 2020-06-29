Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -32.52% Upside

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) is -31.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.18 and a high of $13.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The PCYO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $6.55 for the next 12 months. It is also -32.52% off the consensus price target high of $6.55 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -32.52% lower than the price target low of $6.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.68, the stock is -10.68% and -11.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -4.72% at the moment leaves the stock -22.60% off its SMA200. PCYO registered -16.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.19.

The stock witnessed a -13.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.88%, and is -7.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $204.59M and $28.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.23. Profit margin for the company is 36.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.89% and -37.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pure Cycle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Top Institutional Holders

128 institutions hold shares in Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO), with 858.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.60% while institutional investors hold 73.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.85M, and float is at 22.99M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 71.29% of the Float.

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Plaisance SPV I, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Plaisance SPV I, LLC bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $8.44 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.72 million shares.

Pure Cycle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Plaisance SPV I, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 8,076 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $7.91 per share for $63881.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.7 million shares of the PCYO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Plaisance SPV I, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $7.77 for $38850.0. The insider now directly holds 2,689,097 shares of Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO).

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading -10.71% down over the past 12 months. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is -10.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.25% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.74.