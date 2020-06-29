Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) picks momentum as shares drop -15.33%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) is -41.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.08 and a high of $12.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The SIEB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66%.

Currently trading at $5.08, the stock is -19.73% and -19.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -11.50% at the moment leaves the stock -37.37% off its SMA200. SIEB registered -40.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.47.

The stock witnessed a -23.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.29%, and is -15.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.76% over the week and 9.83% over the month.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $140.36M and $37.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.69. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.07% and -58.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Siebert Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.80% this year.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB), with 28.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 93.70% while institutional investors hold 79.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.46M, and float is at 2.12M with Short Float at 15.08%. Institutions hold 5.01% of the Float.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gebbia Gloria E, the company’s MEMBER OF 10% OWNER GROUP. SEC filings show that Gebbia Gloria E bought 2,181,621 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $5.60 per share for a total of $12.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.03 million shares.

Siebert Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 that Gebbia Richard (MEMBER OF 10% OWNER GROUP) sold a total of 748,233 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 and was made at $5.60 per share for $4.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.64 million shares of the SIEB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 16, Gebbia David (MEMBER OF 10% OWNER GROUP) disposed off 748,233 shares at an average price of $5.60 for $4.19 million. The insider now directly holds 1,035,281 shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB).

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is trading -19.52% down over the past 12 months. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) is -29.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.39% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.26.