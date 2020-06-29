The decline in Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) is -46.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $2.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFIE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is -16.58% and -7.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -6.07% at the moment leaves the stock -39.51% off its SMA200. PFIE registered -48.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8798 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0731.

The stock witnessed a -0.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.26%, and is -13.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.25% over the week and 13.11% over the month.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $37.29M and $35.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.00. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.27% and -61.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Profire Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.80% in year-over-year returns.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) Top Institutional Holders

64 institutions hold shares in Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE), with 15.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.54% while institutional investors hold 66.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.49M, and float is at 31.78M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 44.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 2.08 million shares valued at $1.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.36% of the PFIE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.99 million shares valued at $1.57 million to account for 4.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 1.9 million shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $1.5 million, while Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 3.34% of the shares totaling 1.59 million with a market value of $1.26 million.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graham Corporation (GHM) that is -37.93% lower over the past 12 months. Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH) is -33.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -40.3% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.