These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB)

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCSB) is -41.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.41 and a high of $20.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The PCSB stock was last observed hovering at around $12.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $14.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 12.0% higher than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.88, the stock is -9.63% and -8.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -31.73% off its SMA200. PCSB registered -40.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.06.

The stock witnessed a -14.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.28%, and is -1.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $206.71M and $61.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.43 and Fwd P/E is 99.00. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.12% and -42.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PCSB Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $11.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.20% in year-over-year returns.

PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) Top Institutional Holders

114 institutions hold shares in PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.82% while institutional investors hold 65.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.44M, and float is at 14.73M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 56.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 1.62 million shares valued at $22.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.57% of the PCSB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.14 million shares valued at $15.92 million to account for 6.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.06 million shares representing 6.28% and valued at over $14.84 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 3.48% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $8.23 million.

PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cuddy William V Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cuddy William V Jr bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $13.50 per share for a total of $24300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50801.0 shares.