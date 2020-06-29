Things appear to be looking up for Landec Corporation (LNDC)

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is -14.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.53 and a high of $12.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The LNDC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.62, the stock is -8.15% and -8.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -8.70% off its SMA200. LNDC registered 1.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.51.

The stock witnessed a -12.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.55%, and is -3.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Landec Corporation (LNDC) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $280.42M and $586.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.67. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.76% and -22.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Landec Corporation (LNDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Landec Corporation (LNDC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Landec Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $151.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Landec Corporation (LNDC) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Landec Corporation (LNDC), with 813.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.79% while institutional investors hold 100.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.17M, and float is at 28.32M with Short Float at 3.98%. Institutions hold 97.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wynnefield Capital Management LLC with over 2.87 million shares valued at $24.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.84% of the LNDC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 2.81 million shares valued at $24.4 million to account for 9.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.45 million shares representing 8.39% and valued at over $21.28 million, while Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC holds 8.16% of the shares totaling 2.38 million with a market value of $20.7 million.

Landec Corporation (LNDC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Landec Corporation (LNDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OBUS NELSON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OBUS NELSON bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $10.80 per share for a total of $54000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.88 million shares.

Landec Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that Bolles Albert D. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $10.91 per share for $9274.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26152.0 shares of the LNDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Bolles Albert D. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 3,800 shares at an average price of $10.69 for $40622.0. The insider now directly holds 25,302 shares of Landec Corporation (LNDC).

Landec Corporation (LNDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 5.60% up over the past 12 months. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is -12.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.9% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.48.