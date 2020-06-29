This Indicator Is Supporting Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE)

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AMEX: AE) is -29.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.16 and a high of $39.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The AE stock was last observed hovering at around $28.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $27.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.2% off the consensus price target high of $27.28 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 2.2% higher than the price target low of $27.28 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.68, the stock is -2.90% and -1.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -4.71% at the moment leaves the stock -11.32% off its SMA200. AE registered -18.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.71.

The stock witnessed a -4.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.67%, and is -2.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) has around 664 employees, a market worth around $111.79M and $1.72B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.99% and -32.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 177.70% this year.

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE), with 2.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.96% while institutional investors hold 73.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.24M, and float is at 2.16M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 37.31% of the Float.

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mills Greg L, the company’s President, GulfMark Energy. SEC filings show that Mills Greg L bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $26.50 per share for a total of $2650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100.0 shares.

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Pressler Townes G. (Director) bought a total of 317 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $16.23 per share for $5144.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4043.0 shares of the AE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Niemann John O. Jr. (Director) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $7500.0. The insider now directly holds 905 shares of Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE).

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) that is trading -54.77% down over the past 12 months. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) is -41.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -199.72% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2170.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.11.