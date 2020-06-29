Tiptree Inc. (TIPT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TIPT Stock Is Going Next

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is -26.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $8.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The TIPT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $2.94 for the next 12 months. It is also -104.76% off the consensus price target high of $2.94 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -104.76% lower than the price target low of $2.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.02, the stock is -2.06% and 0.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -11.46% off its SMA200. TIPT registered -5.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.51.

The stock witnessed a -4.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.58%, and is 4.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) has around 1009 employees, a market worth around $205.58M and $718.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.28% and -27.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tiptree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.50% this year.

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Tiptree Inc. (TIPT), with 11.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.17% while institutional investors hold 62.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.57M, and float is at 22.67M with Short Float at 1.33%. Institutions hold 41.29% of the Float.

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) Insider Activity

A total of 124 insider transactions have happened at Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barnes Michael Gene, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Barnes Michael Gene bought 4,582 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 25 at a price of $5.80 per share for a total of $26566.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.42 million shares.

Tiptree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Barnes Michael Gene (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 19,236 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $5.76 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.42 million shares of the TIPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Barnes Michael Gene (Executive Chairman) acquired 2,436 shares at an average price of $5.83 for $14202.0. The insider now directly holds 8,401,088 shares of Tiptree Inc. (TIPT).

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 10.80% up over the past 12 months. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) is -3.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.05% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.92.