Top attractive stock of the week – THL Credit Inc. (TCRD)

THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) is -48.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $7.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCRD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.62% off the consensus price target high of $3.25 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -7.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.23, the stock is 4.35% and 6.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -37.85% off its SMA200. TCRD registered -51.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0063 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4469.

The stock witnessed a 7.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.86%, and is 9.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 7.51. Distance from 52-week low is 107.05% and -54.12% from its 52-week high.

THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

THL Credit Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $7.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -41.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -51.20% in year-over-year returns.

THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in THL Credit Inc. (TCRD), with 2.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.03% while institutional investors hold 56.87% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 53.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cooperman, Leon G. with over 2.86 million shares valued at $7.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.10% of the TCRD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fiera Capital Corporation with 1.94 million shares valued at $5.14 million to account for 5.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Great-West Life Assurance Company which holds 1.43 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $3.8 million, while Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ holds 2.80% of the shares totaling 0.99 million with a market value of $2.62 million.

THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Olson Terrence W., the company’s COO & CFO. SEC filings show that Olson Terrence W. bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $2.74 per share for a total of $9585.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

THL Credit Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Flynn Christopher J. (CEO) sold a total of 30,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $2.97 per share for $90882.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the TCRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Rusnak-Carlson Sabrina (General Counsel and Secretary) acquired 5,300 shares at an average price of $2.80 for $14840.0. The insider now directly holds 12,260 shares of THL Credit Inc. (TCRD).