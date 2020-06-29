Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) is -22.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.70 and a high of $24.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The VRTV stock was last observed hovering at around $15.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.12% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.12% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.22, the stock is -6.77% and 25.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 6.79% off its SMA200. VRTV registered -19.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.08.

The stock witnessed a 17.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.42%, and is -8.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 10.31% over the month.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $236.82M and $7.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.23. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.02% and -38.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veritiv Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $1.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -283.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.50% in year-over-year returns.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) Top Institutional Holders

237 institutions hold shares in Veritiv Corporation (VRTV), with 441.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.78% while institutional investors hold 104.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.16M, and float is at 12.64M with Short Float at 8.01%. Institutions hold 101.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 3.56 million shares valued at $28.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.46% of the VRTV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bain Capital Investors, LLC with 2.78 million shares valued at $21.88 million to account for 17.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.94 million shares representing 12.23% and valued at over $15.25 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.24% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $10.27 million.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Laschinger Mary A, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Laschinger Mary A bought 6,750 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $10.70 per share for a total of $72225.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Veritiv Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Laschinger Mary A (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $9.30 per share for $27900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the VRTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Watkoske Daniel J (SVP Print) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $8.50 for $42500.0. The insider now directly holds 76,607 shares of Veritiv Corporation (VRTV).

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) that is trading -39.51% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.22% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.67.