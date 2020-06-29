Western New England Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: WNEB) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Western New England Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: WNEB) is -41.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $10.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The WNEB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.60, the stock is -1.47% and 1.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 4.09% at the moment leaves the stock -30.65% off its SMA200. WNEB registered -37.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.33.

The stock witnessed a -3.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.53%, and is 2.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.08% over the week and 6.85% over the month.

Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB) has around 274 employees, a market worth around $143.36M and $82.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.12 and Fwd P/E is 16.82. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.84% and -44.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western New England Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $15.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB), with 2.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.25% while institutional investors hold 62.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.57M, and float is at 23.01M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 56.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.28 million shares valued at $15.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.90% of the WNEB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.2 million shares valued at $14.85 million to account for 8.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.75 million shares representing 6.84% and valued at over $11.85 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $8.89 million.

Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Benoit Laura, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Benoit Laura bought 215 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $5.77 per share for a total of $1241.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25709.0 shares.

Western New England Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that HAGAN JAMES C (President and CEO) bought a total of 377 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $5.41 per share for $2040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8343.0 shares of the WNEB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Szlosek Theresa C (Assistant VP & Corp Secretary) acquired 208 shares at an average price of $4.77 for $992.0. The insider now directly holds 208 shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB).

Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) that is trading -34.76% down over the past 12 months. Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) is -14.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.83% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.91.