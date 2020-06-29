Which institution holds the most shares in Kforce Inc. (KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) is -32.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.60 and a high of $42.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The KFRC stock was last observed hovering at around $27.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.48% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 10.33% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.90, the stock is -10.53% and -9.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -21.17% off its SMA200. KFRC registered -22.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.16.

The stock witnessed a -11.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.03%, and is -3.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Kforce Inc. (KFRC) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $619.51M and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.15 and Fwd P/E is 12.98. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.58% and -36.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kforce Inc. (KFRC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kforce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $313.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.40% in year-over-year returns.

Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Top Institutional Holders

243 institutions hold shares in Kforce Inc. (KFRC), with 2.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.58% while institutional investors hold 94.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.55M, and float is at 19.10M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 82.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.35 million shares valued at $60.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.72% of the KFRC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.19 million shares valued at $55.97 million to account for 9.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.18 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $30.16 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $15.16 million.

Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Kforce Inc. (KFRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mitchell Kye L., the company’s Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Mitchell Kye L. sold 7,142 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $27.43 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98147.0 shares.

Kforce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that LIBERATORE JOSEPH J (President) sold a total of 38,315 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $29.76 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the KFRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, DUNKEL DAVID L (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 1,400 shares at an average price of $33.06 for $46284.0. The insider now directly holds 861,741 shares of Kforce Inc. (KFRC).

Kforce Inc. (KFRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading -42.03% down over the past 12 months. TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) is -32.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.55% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.