Which Institutions Own Shares In ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI)?

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) is -7.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $148.89 and a high of $259.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The ICUI stock was last observed hovering at around $174.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.72% off its average median price target of $228.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.08% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.41% higher than the price target low of $199.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $172.31, the stock is -7.66% and -13.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -7.29% off its SMA200. ICUI registered -30.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $187.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $194.57.

The stock witnessed a -12.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.18%, and is -3.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.66 and Fwd P/E is 22.63. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.73% and -33.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICU Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.24 with sales reaching $276.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 242.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.00% year-over-year.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Top Institutional Holders

356 institutions hold shares in ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.10% while institutional investors hold 103.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.78M, and float is at 19.37M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 96.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 2.77 million shares valued at $558.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.29% of the ICUI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.67 million shares valued at $539.58 million to account for 12.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.85 million shares representing 8.88% and valued at over $373.11 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.05% of the shares totaling 1.68 million with a market value of $338.53 million.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOPEZ GEORGE A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LOPEZ GEORGE A sold 8,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $194.89 per share for a total of $1.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

ICU Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that LOPEZ GEORGE A (Director) sold a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $203.11 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the ICUI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, LOPEZ GEORGE A (Director) disposed off 9,331 shares at an average price of $199.00 for $1.86 million. The insider now directly holds 339,764 shares of ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI).

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading -49.64% down over the past 12 months. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -6.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.3% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.54.