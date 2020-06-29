Who are the Institutional Holders in Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI)?

Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is -28.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.60 and a high of $154.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The VMI stock was last observed hovering at around $106.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $128.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.72% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 14.57% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.79, the stock is -6.39% and -4.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -16.93% off its SMA200. VMI registered -13.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $111.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $123.70.

The stock witnessed a -5.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.60%, and is -4.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) has around 9862 employees, a market worth around $2.29B and $2.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.44 and Fwd P/E is 15.49. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.29% and -31.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valmont Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.43 with sales reaching $653.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Top Institutional Holders

348 institutions hold shares in Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI), with 502.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.35% while institutional investors hold 94.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.45M, and float is at 20.85M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 92.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.05 million shares valued at $217.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.59% of the VMI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.91 million shares valued at $202.44 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 1.04 million shares representing 4.87% and valued at over $110.26 million, while Impax Asset Management Group Plc holds 4.74% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $107.23 million.

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Laterreur Claudio, the company’s SVP IT / CIO. SEC filings show that Laterreur Claudio bought 444 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $91.54 per share for a total of $40642.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1057.0 shares.

Valmont Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that JAKSICH MARK C (Executive VP & CFO) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $137.19 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24187.0 shares of the VMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, Randt Clark T. Jr. (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $137.56 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 7,539 shares of Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI).

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) that is trading -9.22% down over the past 12 months. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) is 21.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 61.58% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.25.