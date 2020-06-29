Who is the Top Investor In Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD)?

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) is -22.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $22.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The GSBD stock was last observed hovering at around $16.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.98% off the consensus price target high of $16.25 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -9.4% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.41, the stock is -2.87% and 3.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -11.39% off its SMA200. GSBD registered -14.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.70.

The stock witnessed a -2.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.11%, and is -3.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 9.07. Profit margin for the company is -20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.12% and -27.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $31.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Top Institutional Holders

115 institutions hold shares in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD), with 136.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 35.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.40M, and float is at 40.27M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 35.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 6.48 million shares valued at $79.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.05% of the GSBD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1.19 million shares valued at $14.72 million to account for 2.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Manchester Financial Inc which holds 0.58 million shares representing 1.42% and valued at over $7.09 million, while Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 1.03% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $5.13 million.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Walter Jordan, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Walter Jordan bought 2,845 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $13.75 per share for a total of $39107.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4577.0 shares.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that Lamm, Jonathan bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $13.40 per share for $13398.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10500.0 shares of the GSBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, McGovern, Brendan acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $11.25 for $56250.0. The insider now directly holds 48,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD).