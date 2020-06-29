Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)?

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) is -25.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.22 and a high of $12.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The VCNX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.64% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 82.0% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.60, the stock is 0.74% and -2.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -27.90% off its SMA200. VCNX registered -29.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6709 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6455.

The stock witnessed a -2.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.33%, and is 2.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.45% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $58.72M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.80% and -70.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (122.20%).

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vaccinex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51 with sales reaching $100k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -42.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 300.00% in year-over-year returns.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX), with 3.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.39% while institutional investors hold 77.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.00M, and float is at 11.95M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 59.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MSD Partners, L.P. with over 1.16 million shares valued at $4.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.98% of the VCNX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.55 million to account for 0.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 44494.0 shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $0.18 million, while Oppenheimer & Company Inc. holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 27651.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.