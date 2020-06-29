Why has McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) dropped -2.43% in last trading?

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) is -32.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.32 and a high of $83.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGRC stock was last observed hovering at around $52.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.28% off its average median price target of $76.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.0% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 22.23% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.33, the stock is -8.11% and -4.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -22.14% off its SMA200. MGRC registered -17.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.59.

The stock witnessed a -11.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.33%, and is -2.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) has around 1099 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $577.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.85 and Fwd P/E is 14.27. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.82% and -38.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McGrath RentCorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $113.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.90% in year-over-year returns.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Top Institutional Holders

276 institutions hold shares in McGrath RentCorp (MGRC), with 230.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 89.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.29M, and float is at 23.92M with Short Float at 0.70%. Institutions hold 88.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.66 million shares valued at $139.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.00% of the MGRC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.38 million shares valued at $124.52 million to account for 9.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.69 million shares representing 7.00% and valued at over $88.51 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.30% of the shares totaling 1.52 million with a market value of $79.68 million.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Skenesky John P, the company’s VP and Division Manager. SEC filings show that Skenesky John P sold 1,570 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $74.93 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4447.0 shares.

McGrath RentCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that ZECH RONALD H (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $77.08 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32000.0 shares of the MGRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, PRATT KEITH E (Executive VP and CFO) disposed off 2,193 shares at an average price of $75.25 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 18,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp (MGRC).

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) that is trading 8.91% up over the past 12 months. United Rentals Inc. (URI) is 6.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.13% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.59.