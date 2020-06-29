Why should you buy stock in WD-40 Company (WDFC)?

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is -0.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $151.16 and a high of $211.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The WDFC stock was last observed hovering at around $194.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.66% off its average median price target of $201.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.33% off the consensus price target high of $212.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -1.17% lower than the price target low of $190.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $192.22, the stock is 0.37% and 5.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 3.51% off its SMA200. WDFC registered 21.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $186.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $185.77.

The stock witnessed a 0.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.56%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

WD-40 Company (WDFC) has around 495 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $419.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.95 and Fwd P/E is 41.38. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.16% and -9.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.20%).

WD-40 Company (WDFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WD-40 Company (WDFC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WD-40 Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.07 with sales reaching $108.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.30% year-over-year.

WD-40 Company (WDFC) Top Institutional Holders

376 institutions hold shares in WD-40 Company (WDFC), with 253.55k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.86% while institutional investors hold 94.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.71M, and float is at 13.42M with Short Float at 15.56%. Institutions hold 92.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.0 million shares valued at $402.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.66% of the WDFC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.51 million shares valued at $303.6 million to account for 11.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 0.91 million shares representing 6.65% and valued at over $182.61 million, while APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $147.15 million.

WD-40 Company (WDFC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at WD-40 Company (WDFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brass Steven A, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Brass Steven A sold 677 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $189.14 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6165.0 shares.

WD-40 Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that HOLDSWORTH GEOFFREY (Managing Director AsiaPacific) sold a total of 1,408 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $182.28 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8228.0 shares of the WDFC stock.

WD-40 Company (WDFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) that is trading -13.19% down over the past 12 months. The Clorox Company (CLX) is 41.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.55% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 17.35.