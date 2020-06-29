Why TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) is the topic of conversation today

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) is 20.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $2.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.92% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.92% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is 6.10% and 9.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 36.63% off its SMA200. GLG registered 311.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6760 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6686.

The stock witnessed a 17.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.80%, and is -7.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.59% over the week and 7.18% over the month.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $108.61M and $1.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 560.01% and -20.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.60% this year.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in TD Holdings Inc. (GLG), with 6.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.52% while institutional investors hold 0.18% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 0.16% of the Float.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.