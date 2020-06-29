Will Materion Corporation (MTRN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is -1.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.15 and a high of $68.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTRN stock was last observed hovering at around $59.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.39% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 16.39% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.53, the stock is 2.65% and 11.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 8.77% off its SMA200. MTRN registered -10.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.95.

The stock witnessed a 11.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.14%, and is -0.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Materion Corporation (MTRN) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.55 and Fwd P/E is 19.67. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.82% and -14.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Materion Corporation (MTRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Materion Corporation (MTRN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Materion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $282.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 418.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Materion Corporation (MTRN) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in Materion Corporation (MTRN), with 296.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.46% while institutional investors hold 94.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.38M, and float is at 13.17M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 93.01% of the Float.

Materion Corporation (MTRN) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Materion Corporation (MTRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHULAR CRAIG S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHULAR CRAIG S sold 4,637 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $60.65 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40321.0 shares.

Materion Corporation (MTRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading -6.02% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.84% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.19.