A peek at Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG): Who has invested in It?

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is -49.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $12.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The BXG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $5.26, the stock is 5.28% and 10.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 89518.0 and changing 4.57% at the moment leaves the stock -31.86% off its SMA200. BXG registered -55.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.78.

The stock witnessed a 20.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.84%, and is 4.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.05% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) has around 5873 employees, a market worth around $356.26M and $740.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.70 and Fwd P/E is 10.21. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.85% and -56.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) Analyst Forecasts

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $61.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.40% year-over-year.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG), with 67.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 92.93% while institutional investors hold 130.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.07M, and float is at 5.11M with Short Float at 8.00%. Institutions hold 9.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Burford Capital Investment Management LLC with over 1.52 million shares valued at $8.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.10% of the BXG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with 0.98 million shares valued at $5.67 million to account for 1.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.36 million shares representing 0.50% and valued at over $2.08 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.43% of the shares totaling 0.31 million with a market value of $1.8 million.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tonkin Dusty, the company’s EVP, Chief Sales Officer. SEC filings show that Tonkin Dusty bought 20,290 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $3.51 per share for a total of $71218.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20290.0 shares.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Tonkin Dusty (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) bought a total of 10,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $10.31 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10100.0 shares of the BXG stock.