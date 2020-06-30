Analysts suggest Aegion Corporation (AEGN) could spike 15.0% in a year

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) is -31.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.40 and a high of $23.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEGN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $16.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.0% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.37% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.30, the stock is -1.41% and 3.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 6.32% at the moment leaves the stock -19.32% off its SMA200. AEGN registered -16.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.86.

The stock witnessed a 1.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.96%, and is 3.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Aegion Corporation (AEGN) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $478.89M and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.81. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.21% and -35.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Aegion Corporation (AEGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aegion Corporation (AEGN) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aegion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $240.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -746.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.50% in year-over-year returns.

Aegion Corporation (AEGN) Top Institutional Holders

208 institutions hold shares in Aegion Corporation (AEGN), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.05% while institutional investors hold 103.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.72M, and float is at 29.44M with Short Float at 3.13%. Institutions hold 99.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.02 million shares valued at $89.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.35% of the AEGN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.0 million shares valued at $89.73 million to account for 16.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.3 million shares representing 10.76% and valued at over $59.2 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.68% of the shares totaling 2.66 million with a market value of $47.76 million.

Aegion Corporation (AEGN) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Aegion Corporation (AEGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CORTINOVIS STEPHEN P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CORTINOVIS STEPHEN P bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $14.90 per share for a total of $14904.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15200.0 shares.

Aegion Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that CORTINOVIS STEPHEN P (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $16.11 per share for $32228.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14200.0 shares of the AEGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, CORTINOVIS STEPHEN P (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $16.31 for $32624.0. The insider now directly holds 12,200 shares of Aegion Corporation (AEGN).

Aegion Corporation (AEGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading -16.20% down over the past 12 months. Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) is -31.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.78% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.16.