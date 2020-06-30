Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) on Track to Reach $15.76 in a Year

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) is -34.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.20 and a high of $21.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARD stock was last observed hovering at around $12.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $12.73, the stock is -3.40% and 1.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 3.41% at the moment leaves the stock -21.38% off its SMA200. ARD registered -27.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.48.

The stock witnessed a 5.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.82%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) has around 16300 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $6.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.59. Distance from 52-week low is 38.37% and -40.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardagh Group S.A. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $1.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.00% in year-over-year returns.

Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD), with institutional investors hold 96.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 236.40M, and float is at 18.47M with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 96.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC with over 2.91 million shares valued at $34.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.57% of the ARD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.87 million shares valued at $22.13 million to account for 10.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Private Management Group, Inc. which holds 1.54 million shares representing 8.28% and valued at over $18.32 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 7.02% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $15.53 million.