Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) is 0.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.63 and a high of $46.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The BDTX stock was last observed hovering at around $41.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.18%.

Currently trading at $39.79, the stock is 0.70% and 1.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 86098.0 and changing -5.19% at the moment leaves the stock 16.72% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.09.

The stock witnessed a 1.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.65%, and is -11.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.08% over the week and 9.73% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 125.69% and -13.97% from its 52-week high.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Analyst Forecasts

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44.The EPS is expected to shrink by -294.80% this year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.91% while institutional investors hold 74.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.70M, and float is at 15.84M with Short Float at 17.84%. Institutions hold 71.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 3.45 million shares valued at $86.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.61% of the BDTX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 2.59 million shares valued at $64.62 million to account for 7.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boxer Capital, LLC which holds 2.01 million shares representing 5.61% and valued at over $50.27 million, while Artal Group S.A. holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 1.7 million with a market value of $42.33 million.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.