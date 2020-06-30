Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) is -25.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.65 and a high of $17.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSTE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $11.16, the stock is -1.70% and 4.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -15.07% off its SMA200. CSTE registered -25.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.71.

The stock witnessed a 0.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.58%, and is 2.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) has around 1501 employees, a market worth around $356.56M and $544.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.10 and Fwd P/E is 12.83. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.88% and -36.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) Analyst Forecasts

Caesarstone Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $102.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.80% year-over-year.

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) Top Institutional Holders

141 institutions hold shares in Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE), with 13.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.46% while institutional investors hold 72.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.40M, and float is at 20.25M with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 43.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 2.12 million shares valued at $22.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.16% of the CSTE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. with 1.85 million shares valued at $19.58 million to account for 5.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.81 million shares representing 5.26% and valued at over $19.11 million, while Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. holds 2.88% of the shares totaling 0.99 million with a market value of $10.47 million.

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE): Who are the competitors?

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) is -14.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.26% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.27.