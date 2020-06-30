Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) picks momentum as shares drop -0.70%

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTR) is -31.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.44 and a high of $17.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSTR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.82% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.42, the stock is -2.35% and 3.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59903.0 and changing 3.35% at the moment leaves the stock -18.31% off its SMA200. CSTR registered -24.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.73.

The stock witnessed a -0.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.21%, and is -0.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) has around 289 employees, a market worth around $217.78M and $90.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.15 and Fwd P/E is 11.12. Profit margin for the company is 21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.49% and -34.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $23.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) Top Institutional Holders

123 institutions hold shares in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR), with 3.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.46% while institutional investors hold 49.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.39M, and float is at 14.75M with Short Float at 0.56%. Institutions hold 40.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.17 million shares valued at $11.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.37% of the CSTR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.74 million shares valued at $7.35 million to account for 4.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BHZ Capital Management, LP which holds 0.54 million shares representing 2.97% and valued at over $5.38 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.24% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $4.06 million.

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOTTORFF DENNIS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BOTTORFF DENNIS bought 4,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 30 at a price of $11.37 per share for a total of $49801.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Tietz Christopher G bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $13.74 per share for $20610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30288.0 shares of the CSTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Tietz Christopher G acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $15.25 for $15250.0. The insider now directly holds 26,916 shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR).