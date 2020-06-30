Carriage Services Inc. (CSV): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CSV Stock Is Going Next

Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE: CSV) is -28.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.54 and a high of $28.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSV stock was last observed hovering at around $17.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $18.25, the stock is -4.29% and 5.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -13.10% off its SMA200. CSV registered -4.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.93.

The stock witnessed a -2.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.79%, and is -3.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) has around 1137 employees, a market worth around $331.42M and $282.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 88.16 and Fwd P/E is 8.99. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.79% and -35.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) Analyst Forecasts

Carriage Services Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $72.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.40% in year-over-year returns.

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in Carriage Services Inc. (CSV), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.77% while institutional investors hold 91.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.81M, and float is at 16.31M with Short Float at 4.71%. Institutions hold 83.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.47 million shares valued at $23.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.20% of the CSV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.28 million shares valued at $20.68 million to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.22 million shares representing 6.80% and valued at over $19.66 million, while Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. holds 5.05% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $14.6 million.

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brink Carl Benjamin, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Brink Carl Benjamin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $20.01 per share for a total of $20010.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18700.0 shares.

Carriage Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Loeffel Michael (Vice President) bought a total of 1,355 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $18.57 per share for $25162.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20312.0 shares of the CSV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, Brink Carl Benjamin (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 150 shares at an average price of $18.33 for $2750.0. The insider now directly holds 4,576 shares of Carriage Services Inc. (CSV).

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Service Corporation International (SCI) that is trading -17.72% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.25% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.03.