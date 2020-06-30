Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) Volatility At 3.40%, Should You Add A Position?

Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CASS) is -33.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.85 and a high of $60.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The CASS stock was last observed hovering at around $36.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.78% off its average median price target of $29.94 for the next 12 months. It is also -28.26% off the consensus price target high of $29.94 offered by analysts, but current levels are -28.26% lower than the price target low of $29.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.40, the stock is -3.86% and -0.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 55043.0 and changing 4.86% at the moment leaves the stock -19.98% off its SMA200. CASS registered -20.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.41.

The stock witnessed a -4.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.51%, and is -0.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) has around 875 employees, a market worth around $577.92M and $162.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.92. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.10% and -37.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) Analyst Forecasts

Cass Information Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.20% this year.

Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) Top Institutional Holders

188 institutions hold shares in Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS), with 2.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.57% while institutional investors hold 78.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.42M, and float is at 12.16M with Short Float at 4.39%. Institutions hold 66.09% of the Float.

Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 23 times.

Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -44.41% down over the past 12 months. WEX Inc. (WEX) is -21.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.28% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.09.