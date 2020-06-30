ConocoPhillips deployed low-code technology by Mendix to enhance efficiency

ConocoPhillips in efforts of increasing efficiency and cutting costs has joined hand with low-code software provider Mendix, as said the software provider in a statement on Tuesday. The move is the first time when a major oil and gas producing company adopted the technology.

With German technology firm Siemens as its parent organization, Mendix’s technology makes the companies able to create systems by themselves. The use of technology minimizes the requirement of hiring developers from outside of the organization to create such systems or could even eliminate that requirement. The people creating systems internally using the low-code technology are not necessarily be in knowledge of how to code.

The low-code platform of Mendix can be used by anybody in the organization like an official at HR department or a rig manager sitting at the offshore site in the ocean, said Jon Scolamiero, Manager Architecture and Governance of Product Marketing at Mendix.

Low-code platforms are gaining on popularity because of digitalization of companies across the globe, development of new systems by big techs and impact of COVID-19 enforcing the companies to make cost saving strategies.

Amazon last week launched a no-code app building platform called Honeycode whereas Google dumped an older system in January replacing it with a similar no-code app development platform AppSheet. Power App by Microsoft is already in the market for several years competing with an arch rival OutSystems, Portugal’s biggest technology startup currently headquartered at Massachusetts, in the United States.

The idea of shifting towards low-code platforms developed in last 7 to 10 years while getting traction in past two years. It provides solutions to the short number of developers available and is fast and cheaper with ability to be kept on customizing. COVID-19 has also resulted in increased use of the low-code platform, said senior analyst at technology consultant Forrester Research, John Bratincevic.