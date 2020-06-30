Dissecting RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) top performing stock: Get the Stats

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) is -17.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.63 and a high of $185.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROLL stock was last observed hovering at around $127.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.03% off its average median price target of $104.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -10.42% off the consensus price target high of $119.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -46.0% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.40, the stock is -5.16% and 1.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 3.16% at the moment leaves the stock -12.02% off its SMA200. ROLL registered -21.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $132.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $143.09.

The stock witnessed a -6.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.39%, and is -4.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) has around 3890 employees, a market worth around $3.45B and $727.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.96 and Fwd P/E is 28.71. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.26% and -28.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $153.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.60% year-over-year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Top Institutional Holders

310 institutions hold shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL), with 886.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.58% while institutional investors hold 101.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.75M, and float is at 24.14M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 98.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 2.38 million shares valued at $267.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.49% of the ROLL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.23 million shares valued at $251.76 million to account for 8.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.98 million shares representing 7.90% and valued at over $223.22 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 7.47% of the shares totaling 1.87 million with a market value of $210.85 million.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CROWELL RICHARD R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CROWELL RICHARD R sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $137.39 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27070.0 shares.

RBC Bearings Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that CROWELL RICHARD R (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $139.18 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32070.0 shares of the ROLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, Edwards Richard J (V.P. and General Manager) disposed off 2,547 shares at an average price of $141.50 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 8,930 shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL).

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -55.94% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.79% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.3.