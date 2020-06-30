FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) turns bullish with gain of 0.78 points

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) is -34.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.98 and a high of $16.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The FNHC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 21.71% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.96, the stock is -7.10% and -6.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 57136.0 and changing 7.66% at the moment leaves the stock -19.15% off its SMA200. FNHC registered -23.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.20.

The stock witnessed a -10.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.36%, and is -5.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $164.84M and $429.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.00 and Fwd P/E is 5.06. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.82% and -35.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FedNat Holding Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $111.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.10% in year-over-year returns.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Top Institutional Holders

116 institutions hold shares in FedNat Holding Company (FNHC), with 4.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.05% while institutional investors hold 88.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.25M, and float is at 9.43M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 61.01% of the Float.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times.