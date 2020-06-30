FMNB Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Now

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) is -27.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.82 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The FMNB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $11.78, the stock is -1.61% and 1.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 89060.0 and changing 2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -15.54% off its SMA200. FMNB registered -20.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.48.

The stock witnessed a 0.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.99%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) has around 450 employees, a market worth around $331.37M and $105.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.17 and Fwd P/E is 11.24. Profit margin for the company is 34.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.96% and -28.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Analyst Forecasts

Farmers National Banc Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $30.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.50% in year-over-year returns.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB), with 2.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.66% while institutional investors hold 47.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.54M, and float is at 25.73M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 42.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.52 million shares valued at $17.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.40% of the FMNB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.17 million shares valued at $13.65 million to account for 4.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.85 million shares representing 3.02% and valued at over $9.91 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.83% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $6.01 million.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wallace Amber B, the company’s Sr VP/Chief Retail/Marketing. SEC filings show that Wallace Amber B bought 16 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $11.90 per share for a total of $190.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27234.0 shares.

Farmers National Banc Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Muransky Edward (Director) bought a total of 315 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $11.90 per share for $3749.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34205.0 shares of the FMNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Moore Terry A (Director) acquired 402 shares at an average price of $11.90 for $4784.0. The insider now directly holds 33,255 shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB).

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) that is trading -18.32% down over the past 12 months. SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) is -0.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -63.63% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.83.