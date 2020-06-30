Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) – The -11.11% Downside Potential Remains

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE: GHL) is -41.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.28 and a high of $23.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The GHL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -25.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.00, the stock is -5.02% and 1.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 6.50% at the moment leaves the stock -26.67% off its SMA200. GHL registered -26.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.68.

The stock witnessed a 0.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.15%, and is -0.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.94% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) has around 405 employees, a market worth around $197.90M and $316.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.53 and Fwd P/E is 11.44. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.36% and -56.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $51.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) Top Institutional Holders

186 institutions hold shares in Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL), with 4.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.46% while institutional investors hold 99.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.91M, and float is at 14.00M with Short Float at 9.19%. Institutions hold 74.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.37 million shares valued at $23.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.63% of the GHL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Management Corporation with 1.2 million shares valued at $11.79 million to account for 6.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 1.17 million shares representing 6.23% and valued at over $11.51 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.87% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $10.86 million.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOK SCOTT L, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that BOK SCOTT L bought 19,970 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $13.70 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36761.0 shares.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that BOK SCOTT L (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 16,791 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $13.73 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16791.0 shares of the GHL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, BOK SCOTT L (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 32,000 shares at an average price of $14.54 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 867,463 shares of Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL).

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Evercore Inc. (EVR) that is trading -35.28% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.4% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.55.