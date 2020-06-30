Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) Is Up 4.33% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) is 4.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.21 and a high of $11.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The HCAC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $10.60, the stock is 2.02% and 3.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 4.71% off its SMA200. HCAC registered a gain of 5.58% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.21.

The stock witnessed a 3.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.92%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.95% over the week and 1.00% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 207.84. Distance from 52-week low is 15.09% and -8.23% from its 52-week high.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) Analyst Forecasts

.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC), with institutional investors hold 63.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.52M, and float is at 30.02M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 63.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 3.3 million shares valued at $33.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.99% of the HCAC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Magnetar Financial LLC with 1.8 million shares valued at $18.2 million to account for 6.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS O’Connor LLC which holds 1.77 million shares representing 5.89% and valued at over $17.86 million, while Berkley W R Corp holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 1.34 million with a market value of $13.52 million.