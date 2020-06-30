Here are the top Institutional holders of Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) shares

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) is 16.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.26 and a high of $41.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The OYST stock was last observed hovering at around $28.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.11% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 50.81% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.53, the stock is -4.21% and -5.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59885.0 and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 2.69% off its SMA200. OYST registered a gain of 16.07% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.24.

The stock witnessed a 0.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.51%, and is -9.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.54% over the week and 7.42% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 115.16% and -31.04% from its 52-week high.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.8.The EPS is expected to shrink by -167.20% this year.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST), with 5.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.52% while institutional investors hold 115.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.37M, and float is at 7.58M with Short Float at 5.21%. Institutions hold 88.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 5.93 million shares valued at $207.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 27.71% of the OYST Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invus Financial Advisors, LLC with 2.59 million shares valued at $90.65 million to account for 12.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. which holds 1.04 million shares representing 4.86% and valued at over $36.39 million, while RTW Investments LP holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 0.97 million with a market value of $33.93 million.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.