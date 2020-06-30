Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) is -30.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.04 and a high of $64.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFBC stock was last observed hovering at around $39.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.67% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.33% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -15.83% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.70, the stock is 2.14% and 11.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 6.84% at the moment leaves the stock -13.87% off its SMA200. PFBC registered -11.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.92.

The stock witnessed a 10.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.06%, and is 3.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

Preferred Bank (PFBC) has around 263 employees, a market worth around $632.59M and $226.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.07 and Fwd P/E is 10.11. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.08% and -35.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

Preferred Bank (PFBC) Analyst Forecasts

Preferred Bank quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.83 with sales reaching $41.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year.

Preferred Bank (PFBC) Top Institutional Holders

219 institutions hold shares in Preferred Bank (PFBC), with 1.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.93% while institutional investors hold 88.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.09M, and float is at 13.57M with Short Float at 6.85%. Institutions hold 80.18% of the Float.

Preferred Bank (PFBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American River Bankshares (AMRB) that is trading -15.88% down over the past 12 months. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is -22.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.33% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.32.